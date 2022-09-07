Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PVH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2023 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PVH to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.53.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $53.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi grew its holdings in PVH by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 329,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,173,000 after acquiring an additional 183,047 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 564.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

