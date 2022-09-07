Qbao (QBT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20,806.00

Qbao (QBT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a market cap of $180,093.67 and $20,806.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

