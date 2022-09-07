QLC Chain (QLC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.53 Million

QLC Chain (QLC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and $1.03 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00877991 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016143 BTC.

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

