Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Shares Gap Up to $11.51

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.51, but opened at $11.78. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 1,954 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on XM shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.12.

Qualtrics International Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,086.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,999,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,831 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 8,477.5% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 3,431,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,216,000 after buying an additional 3,084,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after buying an additional 3,060,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $84,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

