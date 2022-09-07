Quant (QNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.12 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $92.98 or 0.00491340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $31.40 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quant

QNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

