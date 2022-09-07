Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $10.27 million and $22,276.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,914.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.52 or 0.08176501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00027288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00186255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00292400 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.15 or 0.00783268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.72 or 0.00601253 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001239 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,556,418 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.