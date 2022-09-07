QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $60.74 million and $2.73 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,847.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00134627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00035885 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023345 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

