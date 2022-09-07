Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Holdings Decreased by Kynam Capital Management LP

Kynam Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the quarter. Radius Health comprises about 0.5% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP owned 0.39% of Radius Health worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Radius Health by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Radius Health by 522.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 112,504 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Health by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 200,458 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radius Health by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 330,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 251,374 shares during the period.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radius Health in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radius Health

Radius Health Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,963,317 shares in the company, valued at $70,120,602.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDUS stock remained flat at $10.08 on Wednesday. 4,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,199. The firm has a market cap of $480.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Health

(Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.