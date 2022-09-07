Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.34

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 159560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Rakuten Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Rakuten Group ( OTCMKTS:RKUNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Rakuten Group, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Books, an online bookstore; Rakuten Travel, an internet travel site; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservation service; Rakuten Fashion, an online fashion store; Rakuma, a flea market app; Rakuten Rewards, which offers online cash-back services; and Rakuten 24, an internet shopping site that sells medical supplies and daily necessities.

