ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,818.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 140.3% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $14.67 million and $22,818.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,920.46 or 0.99895659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00064082 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00232747 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00148757 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00245036 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00050597 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

