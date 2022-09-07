Refinable Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $169,928.00 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $922,651.90 and approximately $169,928.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00879632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016258 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.