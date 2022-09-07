Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $16.30 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 1.5% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.43% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $16,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $93.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,648. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $111.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average is $98.24.

