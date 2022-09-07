Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.89, but opened at $31.76. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Relmada Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.74, with a volume of 94 shares.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 16,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $306,309.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,246.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

