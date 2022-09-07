Render Token Price Reaches $0.47 on Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002476 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $118.22 million and $9.32 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00029950 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00043418 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00081496 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. Render Token’s official website is render.x.io. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token.

Render Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.Telegram | Reddit | Medium | FacebookWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

