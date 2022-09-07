Rentberry Market Cap Achieves $85,246.17 (BERRY)

Rentberry (BERRY) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $85,246.17 and approximately $42.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rentberry

BERRY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

