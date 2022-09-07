Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REPYY. Grupo Santander lowered Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Repsol from €17.50 ($17.86) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Repsol from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.80 ($17.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of REPYY opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. Repsol’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

