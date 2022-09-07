Reviewing SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Upstart and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Upstart
|8.48%
|11.50%
|4.96%
|SoFi Technologies
|-27.19%
|-7.30%
|-3.29%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Upstart and SoFi Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Upstart
|$848.59 million
|2.56
|$135.44 million
|$0.89
|30.00
|SoFi Technologies
|$984.87 million
|5.42
|-$483.94 million
|($0.46)
|-12.67
Risk & Volatility
Upstart has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
44.8% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Upstart and SoFi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Upstart
|5
|6
|2
|0
|1.77
|SoFi Technologies
|0
|5
|8
|0
|2.62
Upstart presently has a consensus target price of $88.38, suggesting a potential upside of 231.03%. SoFi Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.54, suggesting a potential upside of 132.22%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.
Summary
Upstart beats SoFi Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
