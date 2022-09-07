Reviewing SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Upstart alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 8.48% 11.50% 4.96% SoFi Technologies -27.19% -7.30% -3.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upstart and SoFi Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $848.59 million 2.56 $135.44 million $0.89 30.00 SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 5.42 -$483.94 million ($0.46) -12.67

Risk & Volatility

Upstart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upstart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Upstart has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Upstart and SoFi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 5 6 2 0 1.77 SoFi Technologies 0 5 8 0 2.62

Upstart presently has a consensus target price of $88.38, suggesting a potential upside of 231.03%. SoFi Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.54, suggesting a potential upside of 132.22%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

Summary

Upstart beats SoFi Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.