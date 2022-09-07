Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $977.40M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. 4,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REYN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.