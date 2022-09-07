RGM Capital LLC Invests $28.81 Million in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 289,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,000. Avalara accounts for 1.2% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Avalara by 369.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new position in Avalara in the first quarter valued at $1,273,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Avalara by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the first quarter valued at $50,188,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $47,738,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,200. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $91.77. 167,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,936,772. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.09. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho cut Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

Avalara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Stories

