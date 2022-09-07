RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $39.26 million and $2.01 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001713 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00876879 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016158 BTC.
RichQUACK.com Profile
RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.
Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com
Receive News & Updates for RichQUACK.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RichQUACK.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.