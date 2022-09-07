Ripio Credit Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,169.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.70 million and $24,169.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00050738 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000206 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

