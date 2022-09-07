Rise Tops 24 Hour Volume of $131.00 (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a total market cap of $88,140.33 and $131.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rise has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00047748 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000087 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 202,608,353 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. The official website for Rise is rise.vision.

Rise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

