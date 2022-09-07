RMR Wealth Builders Acquires Shares of 2,326 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,201 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $88,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,701,000 after buying an additional 337,723 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,718,000 after buying an additional 180,105 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,912,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.99 and a 200 day moving average of $124.83.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

