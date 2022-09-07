RMR Wealth Builders Acquires Shares of 4,803 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Cognex by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 376,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after acquiring an additional 50,781 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cognex by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 765,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cognex by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.11. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

