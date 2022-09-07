RMR Wealth Builders Has $467,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,687,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

