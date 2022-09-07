RMR Wealth Builders Invests $276,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 966 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 9,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 325,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $96,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 140,437 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,115,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.10.

Shares of NSC opened at $239.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.21 and its 200 day moving average is $251.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

