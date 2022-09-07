RMR Wealth Builders Invests $318,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $233,400,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after acquiring an additional 449,957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,638,000 after purchasing an additional 392,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,288.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,855,000 after acquiring an additional 277,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $163.53 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

