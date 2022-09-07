RMR Wealth Builders Invests $403,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,433,000 after purchasing an additional 53,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,171,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,340,000 after purchasing an additional 99,285 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after purchasing an additional 233,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,893,000 after buying an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $707.53 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $688.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.