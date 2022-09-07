RMR Wealth Builders Invests $630,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $343,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,367.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,370 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.67.

MPWR stock opened at $418.89 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $453.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.04.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

