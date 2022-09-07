RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $442,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

