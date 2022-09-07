Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Shares of RCI.A stock traded down C$1.29 on Tuesday, hitting C$58.20. 3,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665. The firm has a market cap of C$29.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$57.51 and a 52 week high of C$78.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
