Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 154500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Rokmaster Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$14.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Get Rokmaster Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Martin Mirko purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,681,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,215,430.72. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,524,500 shares of company stock worth $224,738.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.