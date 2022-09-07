Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after buying an additional 72,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,915,000 after purchasing an additional 152,329 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,820,000 after purchasing an additional 136,317 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

