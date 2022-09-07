Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 625,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,430 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $85,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,599,000. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,903,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Global Payments by 1,318.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after purchasing an additional 655,117 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $68,401,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,376,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,077,000 after acquiring an additional 443,434 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Payments Price Performance

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN traded up $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.48. The stock had a trading volume of 71,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $175.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

