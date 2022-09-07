Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 1.4% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $113,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

PH stock traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.07. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

