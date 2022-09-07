Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $127.97 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,640,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,715 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $127,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,109,822. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

