Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $34.13 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,363 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Darden Restaurants worth $34,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

DRI traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.46. 30,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

