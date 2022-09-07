Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 4,162 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Northrop Grumman worth $96,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 606.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NOC traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $486.20. 11,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,940. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $497.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $472.71 and a 200 day moving average of $456.96.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.75.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

