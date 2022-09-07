Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 219,975 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 483,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,975 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $21,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after buying an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.35. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $720.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

