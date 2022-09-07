Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 5,297 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $47,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after buying an additional 85,368 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.98. The stock had a trading volume of 329,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $176.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

