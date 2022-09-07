Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,701 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.27% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $18,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PNFP stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.64. 6,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,330. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.86 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

