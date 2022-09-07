Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of BRW stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRW. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $5,740,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

