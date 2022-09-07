Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,191,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,051 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I were worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 69,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 58,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $9.90 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

