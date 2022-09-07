Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating) traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 28,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 33,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Salazar Resources Stock Up 7.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.38 million and a P/E ratio of 7.00.

Salazar Resources Company Profile

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

