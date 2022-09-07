Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Increased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.53. The stock had a trading volume of 99,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,779,474. The firm has a market cap of $152.53 billion, a PE ratio of 279.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.82 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $413,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,966,465.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $413,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,966,465.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,149 shares of company stock worth $12,855,744. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

