Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Down 5.1%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.37. 32,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,182,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.