Sands Capital Ventures LLC Purchases New Holdings in CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC)

Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,663,000. CinCor Pharma makes up 3.5% of Sands Capital Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,857,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $142,000.
CinCor Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ CINC traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,341. CinCor Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CINC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.
Insider Activity at CinCor Pharma
In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,619,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,619,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,606,000 shares of company stock worth $48,180,000 over the last three months.
About CinCor Pharma
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
