SBK Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SBK Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. SBK Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.38. 607,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,559,372. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

