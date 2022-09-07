ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $10,692.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004522 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,134,782 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

