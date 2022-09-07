Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,542 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in SEA by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 109,005 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $24,386,000 after buying an additional 55,625 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in SEA by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,583,447 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $354,232,000 after purchasing an additional 156,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SEA by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,456 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,890 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.59. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.65.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

